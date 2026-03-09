Actor Sana Makbul is set to make her debut on digital platforms with the upcoming series Begum of Crime, which will stream on Hungama OTT. Known for her work in television and reality shows, the actor is now stepping into the OTT space as part of what she describes as a natural progression in her career.

Speaking about the transition, Makbul said, “Stepping into OTT feels like a natural evolution for me as an actor. Over the years, I’ve always wanted to explore roles that challenge me and push me to discover new sides of myself creatively. The digital space today offers actors that freedom.” Makbul first gained recognition through television shows and later appeared in several reality programmes, building a steady presence on the small screen. Over the years, she has featured in projects such as the television series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Vish, before going on to participate in reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her move to the OTT space marks a shift towards exploring longer-form storytelling and more layered characters.

The actor said she was careful about selecting the project that would mark her digital debut. “I didn’t want to rush into my OTT debut. I was waiting for something that genuinely excited me as a performer and also allowed me to grow. When this opportunity came along, I felt it was the right time and the right project to take that step.” Makbul also highlighted how digital platforms have changed the way stories are told. According to her, audiences today respond strongly to performances that feel real and relatable. “The audience today connects with honesty. As actors, we are constantly evolving, and OTT allows us to experiment and tell stories in a more nuanced way. I’m excited for viewers to see this new phase of my journey.”

