Western Railway earns RECORD Rs. 1.72 cr through film and ad shoots in 2025-26; spokesperson reveals, “Shoojit Sircar FIRST filmmaker to shoot aboard Vande Bharat; John Abraham’s Maria IPS and Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya shot on WR premises”

The Vande Bharat Express has emerged as one of Indian Railways’ proudest achievements. Launched in February 2019, it remained unseen on celluloid until last year, when Shoojit Sircar became the first filmmaker to shoot aboard the semi-high-speed train. This and a lot more fascinating information were revealed to Bollywood Hungama by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway (WR).

The ad in question is for Independence, an FMCG brand of Reliance Consumer Products Limited. It was released digitally in May last year, and a making video, featuring Shoojit Sircar, was released by Western Railway in January 2025.

Western Railway recently announced that it has generated a record Rs 1.72 crore from film and advertisement shoots conducted on its premises between April 1, 2025 and February 15, 2026. Its earlier highest earnings were recorded in 2022–23, when it collected approximately Rs 1.64 crore from film shoots.

Vineet Abhishek told Bollywood Hungama, “It is often assumed that government offices function in a typical way where one will be asked to go from one counter to another. However, that’s not the case with Western Railway. We have a single window clearance system for approving film shoot permissions. One can also apply through India Cine Hub, run by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Western Railway is the only railway zone to be covered under ICH.”

Vande Bharat Steals the Spotlight! For the first time, WR’s Vande Bharat train is being featured in an ad shoot at Mumbai Central. As Indian Railways transforms into a world-class network, its portrayal in media is evolving too. pic.twitter.com/O2pXZywS0s — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 10, 2025

Vineet Abhishek further revealed that shoots can be conducted not only in trains and railway stations but also in railway yards, carsheds, administrative offices, workshops and other railway premises. The spokesperson further revealed about the forthcoming films shot in WR property, “Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari shot for Rajshri Productions’ next (Yeh Prem Mol Liya) at Goregaon railway station. John Abraham shot at WR Headquarters in Churchgate, Lower Parel railway station and Mumbai Central railway station for Maria IPS.” Bollywood Hungama has learned that the permission to shoot for Maria IPS was applied for in November 2025.

Interestingly, the gripping railway sequence in the recently released film O'Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Triptii Dimri, was also shot on Western Railway property. Behind-the-scenes pictures were shared by Western Railway while announcing its record earnings from film shoots.

Some of the Western Railway locations where notable films have been shot:

1. Churchgate Administrative Office –

2. Mumbai Central Railway Station – Sikandar (2025), Bodyguard (2011), Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), Jazbaa (2015)

3. Bandra Terminus – Goodbye (2022), OMG 2 (2023), Ghajini (2008), Joram (2023)

4. Goregaon Railway Station – All We Imagine As Light (2024), Ra.One (2011), Ek Villain (2014), Gully Boy (2019)

5. Jogeshwari Yard – Force (2011), Commando 3 (2019), Heropanti 2 (2022), Judwaa 2 (2017), Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2026; upcoming)

6. Kandivali Carshed – Ghayal Once Again (2016), Kaminey (2009)

7. Mahim Railway Station – Darlings (2022)

8. Lower Parel Workshop – Fateh (2025), Fiza (2000), Arjun Pandit (1999)

