Delhi witnessed a legendary night as thousands of fans became part of a new Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) tradition - the first public screening of Thamma. For the first time in Indian cinema, fans got to experience the first 20 minutes of the film before anyone else, creating a historic moment.

Thamma Creates Diwali Frenzy: Thamma advance tickets selling fast after historic fan screening in Delhi

Hosted by comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Divay Agarwal, the night was electric — with Biswa’s razor-sharp humor, special appearances from MHCU’s Bhediya and Stree, and Delhi’s roaring crowd setting the perfect tone.

At the event, producer Dinesh Vijan addressed the audience, “This is the beginning of a fan ritual. From now on, fans will see a glimpse of the film before the world. We’re building a universe that belongs to its fans.”

The first 20 minutes left fans laughing, cheering, and on the edge of their seats, with the loudest applause reserved for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s on-screen appearance. The event also saw cinematic icons Paresh Rawal, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, director Aditya Sarpotdar, and the Thamma team take the centre stage.

Adding to the excitement, advance bookings for Thamma opened this morning, and the response has been phenomenal. Tickets are already selling rapidly across major cities, with morning shows filling fast and strong traction visible across both metros and tier-2 markets.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “Thamma has all the makings of a festive winner. The advance booking response is solid, and the buzz is translating into footfalls. With the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe brand and the Diwali advantage, this one’s positioned very strongly at the box office.”

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, adds, “Advance bookings opened this morning and picked up quickly. We’re seeing strong demand across regions, and morning and evening shows are already filling fast. Audiences are clearly excited for a big-screen Diwali entertainer.”

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma blends horror, comedy, and romance in a way that’s already connecting with audiences. With festive timing, high recall for its music, and growing social chatter, the film is poised for a powerful Diwali opening weekend.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21.

