Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan fans were in for a treat when it was announced that he would be seen in the high-concept creature comedy Naagzilla, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films (with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Sujit Jain as partners). Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the much-awaited film, featuring Kartik as a shape-shifting nag, goes on floors in around two weeks’ time.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for Naagzilla from November 1

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kartik Aaryan will start shooting for Naagzilla from November 1 in Mumbai. The actor and the whole team of the film are excited to begin shooting. The pre-production has been successfully going on in full swing for a while. Hence, the team is fully prepared to commence shooting. The aim is to release the film next year on Independence Day, as planned.”

When asked about the female lead, the source replied, “The makers are yet to take the final call, but rest assured, it’ll surely be a surprise that would further cheer all those who are waiting for this one-of-a-kind film.”

Yesterday, on October 16, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Kartik Aaryan would resume the shoot of Anurag Basu’s next in November as well. The source revealed, “Kartik will juggle the shoot of both the films. He’s a thorough professional and has planned his dates impeccably for next month.”

Naagzilla is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and marks the beginning of a long partnership between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films. The aim is to make out-of-the-box entertainers – from high-concept fantasies to contemporary dramas to compelling narratives rooted in Indian ethos, etc.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan and Mahaveer Jain were recently seen at Whistling Woods International, where they were honoured by Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. Earlier this year, Kartik and Karan Johar completed the filming of the romcom Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Co-starring Ananya Panday, it is all set to release on December 31, 2025. Naagzilla marks the second collaboration between Kartik and KJo.

