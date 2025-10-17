Nestled deep within a beautiful valley lies the snow-covered, slow-paced city of Baramulla, where rumours and legends intertwine with reality. When a young boy mysteriously disappears, it sets off a chain of events that unravel unsettling truths and shake the town to its core. Into this charged atmosphere enters DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, a recently transferred Kashmiri Police officer tasked with investigating a case of missing children. As he and his family move into a derelict house in town, he feels the weight of his past pressing down on him. Little does he know that his pursuit for the truth will become both a personal reckoning and a journey through secrets — where the real and supernatural collide, threatening the fragile peace within his family and the sensitive town.

Manav Kaul headlines Netflix original film Baramulla; release date announced!

Netflix invites audiences into the mysterious and mesmerising world of Baramulla. A one-of-a-kind blend of genres, the film is an amalgamation of the supernatural, mystery and drama, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience set against the haunting beauty of Kashmir. Manav Kaul plays DSP Ridwaan Sayyad, who is brought into an eerie investigation to find missing children. The film also stars Bhasha Sumbli as Gulnaar, and will premiere on Netflix on November 7. Baramulla is set to showcase the Kashmir valley, the strife, and turmoil in a land with many forces at play, both in this world and beyond.

Helmed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Article 370, and story by Aditya Dhar and co-produced with Lokesh Dhar of the visionary B62 Studios, Baramulla marks a powerful collaboration between two distinct cinematic voices. This is the second partnership between Netflix and B62 Studios, following the success of the rom-com Dhoom Dhaam. Together with Jyoti Deshpande of the power house content studio, Jio Studios, they deliver a film that stands out for its originality and bold vision.

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale shared, “With a genre bending film like Baramulla, we wanted to tell a story rooted in emotion but elevated by tension and the supernatural. Kashmir is not just the setting; it's a living, breathing character that shapes every moment and every mystery. We hope the audience across the world feels the pulse of the valley and the humanity at the heart of this journey.”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, shared, “We are drawn to stories that push boundaries—narratives that surprise, challenge, and leave a lasting impression on audiences. Baramulla stands firmly in that space, a one-of-its-kind supernatural thriller that’s as emotionally grounded as it is suspenseful. At its heart, it is a film about people: their choices, their fears, and the lengths they go to protect who they hold dear. Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, along with our creative partners Aditya and Lokesh Dhar at B62 Studios and Jio Studios, have crafted a cinematic experience that feels bold, fresh, and unmistakably Netflix, bringing a distinctly Indian story to viewers around the world.”

Producer Jyoti Deshpande - President, Jio Studios (Media and Content Business, RIL) said, “At Jio Studios, we’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge the norm and break the mould, and Baramulla does exactly that. After the remarkable success of Article 370, our collaboration with B62 Studios and director Aditya Suhas Jambhale continues to evolve with Baramulla, a high-concept supernatural thriller that redefines the genre for Indian audiences. Collaborating once again with B62 Studios and Netflix after Dhoom Dhaam, we are excited to deliver a cinematic experience that’s fresh, unpredictable and powerfully told”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar added, “After Dhoom Dhaam, reuniting with Netflix and Jio Studios for Baramulla felt like a natural next step. We are also reuniting with Aditya Suhas Jambhale after he directed Article 370. This film ventures into a genre space rarely explored in Indian cinema where drama meets supernatural mystery. It’s thrilling, emotional, and unconventional. As producers, we have always been drawn to stories that defy the rules of mainstream storytelling, and Baramulla does exactly that. It’s a film that challenges, surprises, and stays with you long after it ends, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

With its one-of-a-kind genre narrative, emotionally charged storytelling, and the magnetic presence of Manav Kaul, Baramulla is set to redefine the Indian thriller landscape. Mysterious, gripping, and deeply human, the film promises to be a cinematic journey unlike any other.

Will DSP Ridwaan figure out all the powers at play, or will his quest for answers go unsolved? Find out on November 7, where mystery meets reality, and every secret has a story.

Also Read: Manav Kaul on playing a male sex worker in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, “It was a lot of fun, no one was hesitant”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.