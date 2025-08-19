Bollywood is gearing up for a spine-chilling yet heart-throbbing Diwali 2025 as Maddock Films officially lifts the curtain on its much-talked-about spectacle, Thama. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film marks a daring new chapter in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe that has already given audiences cult favorites like Stree, Munjya, and Bhediya.

Thama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna tease audience with their ‘bloody’ love story

On Tuesday, August 19, Maddock Films dropped the highly anticipated first look into The World of Thama — teasing a bloody love story that blends raw horror with unflinching romance. While Maddock’s earlier films leaned heavily into humor and chills, Thama breaks new ground by introducing the first-ever love story in the franchise.

The film boasts an extraordinary cast headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, marking their first on-screen pairing. Their unconventional chemistry is already stirring buzz, with fans eager to see how their romance unfolds in the middle of supernatural chaos. Adding further depth to the ensemble are powerhouses Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, joined by Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal.

Maddock Films has also revealed that the official teaser of Thama will hit the big screen alongside the release of Param Sundari on August 29, ensuring the buzz only grows louder before Diwali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)



Audiences can expect Thama to be wild, deadly, and packed with a cinematic punch that redefines both horror and romance for Bollywood. With haunting visuals, an unpredictable storyline, and the kind of genre-bending Maddock has mastered, Thama looks set to dominate the festive season.

As the tagline boldly declares: “Darr na kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna bloody!” The World of Thama storms into cinemas worldwide this Diwali 2025. Horror, comedy, and love have never looked so dangerous.

Also Read: Thama First Look: Maddock introduces Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed’ Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as ‘Tadaka’

More Pages: Thama Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.