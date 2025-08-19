Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known as the professor in 3 Idiots, passes away at 91

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his memorable role as a college professor in the iconic film 3 Idiots, passed away on Monday in Thane, Maharashtra, at the age of 91. As per reports, the actor was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane due to health complications. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed, but reports suggest he had been recently hospitalised due to age-related health issues.

Before his acting career, Potdar had a distinguished journey in public service. He served as a captain in the Indian Army, later worked as a professor, and then took up a corporate role with Indian Oil Corporation, where he spent nearly 25 years before retiring in 1992. Remarkably, he entered Bollywood at the age of 44, where he went on to become one of the most recognizable character actors in Indian cinema.

Over his career, Potdar appeared in more than 125 films and nearly 100 television serials. His dignified presence and versatile portrayals—often as professors, doctors, judges, or father figures—made him a household name. His dialogue “Kehna kya chahte ho” from 3 Idiots became iconic, gaining cult popularity among fans and internet users alike.

His notable films include Tezaab, Parinda, Rangeela, Vaastav, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2, and Ventilator. He also played memorable roles in television shows like Bharat Ek Khoj, Wagle Ki Duniya, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Majha Hoshil Na.

Tributes poured in after the news of his death. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called it a “privilege” to work with him, while fans fondly remembered his warmth, humility, and honesty both on and off screen.

Achyut Potdar’s funeral rites will be held in Thane on August 19. His remarkable journey—from soldier and professor to one of Bollywood’s most respected character actors—leaves behind an enduring legacy.

