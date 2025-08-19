The much-anticipated Hindi romantic film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has sparked a wave of outrage among Malayali content creators. Several creators have voiced strong objections to the film's portrayal of Kerala culture—and now accuse the film’s makers of silencing dissent after critical posts were removed from Instagram.

Singer and RJ Pavithra Menon was among the first to publicly criticize the portrayal of Malayali women in the trailer, particularly targeting the stereotypical depiction that includes jasmine flowers worn in hair and Mohiniyattam dance scenes in everyday life. In her now-deleted video, she asked, “Women in Kerala do not walk around wearing jasmine flowers and dancing Mohiniyattam.” The video was removed after Instagram flagged it due to a copyright claim by Maddock Films.

Menon shared a screenshot of the takedown notice and ironically quipped, "Happy Independence Day to everyone who has a voice.” Undeterred, she re-uploaded the video while expressing her frustration that a Hindi actor was chosen to represent a Malayali character. She asked, “What's the problem with employing a proper Malayali actor? Are we less talented? This does not happen in Kerala. We don't wear jasmine flowers around or do Mohiniyattam in offices and homes.” She further suggested simplifying pronunciation challenges by saying, “simply use Trivandrum instead of Thiruvananthapuram - we'll be satisfied.”

Another content creator, Vedangi, echoed this criticism and leveled accusations against the film's team. In a new video, she stated, “The team behind this movie is currently suppressing all Malayali creators. Several creators have complained about this. Instead of conducting a thorough study, they chose to capitalise on Kerala's culture. The portrayal is extremely out of touch and disrespectful.” She also emphasized that their critiques fall within fair use under Section 52 of the Copyright Act, arguing, “We are free to express our criticism. However, every Mallu creator who mocked the trailer has received copyright infringement notices. This is silence, pure and simple. You may have cast or dubbed a Malayali actress. I think silencing us was worthwhile.”

This backlash adds another layer to the controversy surrounding Param Sundari, following earlier discontent from the Christian community over a romantic sequence filmed in a church. The community had called for the removal of that scene from the film’s song.

