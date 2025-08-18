The makers have also dropped the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal who play key roles in the upcoming horror comedy.

Maddock Films has unveiled the first look posters of its upcoming horror comedy Thama, introducing its key characters and generating excitement for the film’s Diwali release. The film marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, while seasoned actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also play pivotal parts.

Thama First Look: Maddock introduces Ayushmann Khurrana as ‘insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed’ Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as ‘Tadaka’

The makers shared individual posters highlighting the unique traits of each character. Ayushmann Khurrana appears in a dark and intense look as Alok, described as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri Umeed,” positioning him as the last hope for humanity. Rashmika Mandanna, portraying Tadaka, is introduced as “Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran,” bringing a ray of light to the story.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui showcases a quirky and unconventional avatar as Yakshasan, labeled “Andhere ka badshah,” adding a mysterious and enigmatic presence to the ensemble. Paresh Rawal, despite a seemingly ordinary look, intrigues audiences as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal, with the tagline “Jo Hamesha Comedy Mein Tragedy Dhoondhte Hain,” hinting at his comedic yet dramatic role in the narrative.

To further fuel anticipation, Maddock Films announced that The World of Thama will drop online on August 19, providing fans with a deeper look into the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The captions across the posters read, “This Diwali, the universe gives us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide,” underscoring the film’s blend of horror, comedy, and romance.

Thama joins an expanding universe of supernatural films under Maddock, which includes actors like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Sharvari, and Rajkummar Rao. While specific plot details remain under wraps, reports suggest that the film will involve vampires, promising a fresh twist on the genre.

With its intriguing character reveals and the expanding Maddock Supernatural Universe, Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has already captured the attention of audiences, setting the stage for a Diwali release that combines horror, humor, and high-octane entertainment.

