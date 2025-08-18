Abhishek has won the Best Actor Award at the Melbourne Film Festival for your film I Want To Talk.

This is pure joy for me. I was literally dancing when the winner was announced. I can’t even express how happy I am. I’m so glad he won for this film. Right from the first shot we took, I knew he deserved it. I still remember that moment — how genuine and real he was. From that instant, I believed he would shine in this role.

Shoojit Sircar on Abhishek Bachchan’s Melbourne win: “He melted into the character completely”

His father must be very happy too?

Yes, I received a congratulatory message from Mr. Bachchan. I replied saying that it was all possible because of him, because I had worked with him earlier. That’s how I came to know Abhishek, and that’s how I was able to cast him. Honestly, never once while shooting did, I feel I was watching Abhishek Bachchan. For me, he was always Arjun Sen.

Was Abhishek your first choice for playing Arjun Sen?

Yes, while researching Arjun Sen’s character, I realized how perfectly Abhishek could fit into the role. The mannerisms he picked up, the personality traits, the way Arjun Sen keeps talking and blabbering — Abhishek captured it all. In the film, Arjun says he hates manipulation, yet he is constantly manipulating with his body language. Abhishek connected deeply with that contradiction. It touched him personally, and he immersed himself so completely that we never saw Abhishek Bachchan on set — only Arjun Sen.

Tell me something about working with Abhishek.

When I first met him, beyond being a fantastic actor, I discovered he’s a beautiful human being and a thorough gentleman. He’s so knowledgeable. He already understood much about the medical science aspects of Arjun’s story — the surgeries he went through, his relationship with his daughter. Abhishek absorbed it all into his performance. As a father myself, I could sense how deeply he connected with that element. It made his portrayal even more truthful.

Do you feel more people should watch I Want To Talk?

Absolutely. This award is richly deserved, but I really want more people to watch the film. A lot of audiences still haven’t seen it, and they should. Abhishek has shown what a deeply talented, artistic performer he is in this film. I hope this recognition makes people acknowledge the great actor that he truly is.

