The new decade has started on a shocking note. The Coronavirus scare has gripped the world and how. It originated from the city of Wuhan, China and has slowly spread all to all continents except Antarctica. A few countries have got a large number of patients and many have been advised not to visit such these places for leisure or official reasons.

One such country is Thailand. And Bollywood is facing the heat of it. Bollywood Hungama had reported few months ago that the Thailand schedule of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be held in February. It has now come to light that the team has decided not to go to this country.

A source close to the film says, "Thailand is one of those countries where Coronavirus fear looms large. Hence, the makers of the film, including lead actor and producer Salman Khan, decided not to let the unit and actors travel there. The risk is too big and they don't want anyone to suffer. Hence, they decided to cancel the Thailand schedule. The makers are now shooting the portions instead in Mumbai."

Thailand has always been one of the most favourite overseas locations of Bollywood due to cheap prices, easy availability of permissions, beautiful natural and urban landscape etc. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which releases this month, is also shot there, in the capital city of Bangkok.

Besides Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kanugo and Zarina Wahab. Jacqueline Fernandez has a sizzling item number in this flick which has music by Sajid-Wajid. The action entertainer is all set to release on Eid 2020.

