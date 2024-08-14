comscore
Telugu star Sree Vishnu to be paired with Divya Khossla in Hero Heeroine

By Subhash K. Jha -

Versatile veteran director Suresh Krissna’s Hero Heeroine just got bigger. The project has got its leading man.

And it is none other than Sree Vishnu, the rising star of Telugu cinema who has been part of blockbusters like Prema Ishq Kaadhal, Second Hand, Brochevarevarura and Samajavaragamana. These established him as a sought-after name in Telugu cinema.

Om Bheem Bush, Sree Vishnu’s latest hit, prompted producer Prerna Arona to pin down this rising star to star opposite Divya Khossla in Hero Heeroine. Suresh Krissna, who has directed super-stalwarts like Kamal Haasan (in Aalavandhan) and Rajinikanth (in Baba), zeroed in on Sree Vishnu without a second thought.

Informed a source close to the development, “For both director Suresh Krissna and producer Prerna Arora, choosing Sree Vishnu was a no-brainer. He is the perfect fit for the male lead opposite Divya Khossla. Although Vishnu is a very busy actor in Telugu cinema, he said yes to Hero Heeroine without a second thought.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

