The Bootstrapped startup, YesMadam has onboarded leading Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador, featuring her in the latest campaign ‘Har Expert Salon Expert Nahi Hota’. This partnership aims to redefine the at-home beauty and spa service experience while leaving a mark as the industry's revolutionary Beauty and Salon Experts.

YesMadam signs Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador after Shark Tank funding

As Shraddha Kapoor has become the face of its latest campaign, “Har Expert, Salon Expert Nhi Hota”, the brand showcases its commitment to delivering exceptional and super professional at-home beauty and spa experiences with 100% hygienic services, genuine and top-quality products, transparent and affordable prices, the option to use your own products and expert services.

Commenting on the association, Mayank Arya, the Co-founder and CEO of YesMadam, said, “Partnering with Shraddha Kapoor is a game-changer for YesMadam. Her aura and the perfect blend of elegance and approachability perfectly and seamlessly align with our brand values. Through our ‘Har Expert, Salon Expert Nahi Hota’ campaign, we aim to showcase how YesMadam brings truly professional and reliable salon services to every home. This collaboration will significantly boost our mission to revolutionize the at-home beauty experience across India.”

Akanksha Vishnoi, Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, added, “Collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor is a strategic move for YesMadam. Her influence will help us connect with a broader audience and strengthen our commitment to accessible, high-quality beauty services. We are also dedicated to empowering our service partners across various locations, providing them with financial stability and growth opportunities, which in turn creates a positive impact on society, and this collaboration will surely support us in actualizing the dreams of our wonderful service partners.”

The captivating campaign video features Shraddha in a humorous situation, highlighting the importance of choosing the right salon expert. This hyper-strategic partnership aims to boost YesMadam’s reach, and visibility while expanding its user base and tapping into a vast set of cohort demographics that enables exponential business growth, above and beyond. While the brand currently garners an Annual Recurring Revenue of 100 crores, this initiative will proactively enhance brand positioning while scaling organic reach and shareability, aligning perfectly with YesMadam’s mission to make premium beauty and spa services accessible nationwide.

A recent viral video on Twitter, showing two men arguing on the Delhi NCR metro with one shouting “Har Expert, Salon Expert Nahi Hota”, sparked widespread curiosity and conversation across the region while catching the eyeballs of the masses. But there is more to reveal, in a surprising twist, this viral sensation has been revealed as a part of a genius marketing campaign by YesMadam, India’s leading tech-enabled salon-at-home service provider.

