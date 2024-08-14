Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav finds himself in a financial predicament as his property in Shahjahanpur has been sealed by the Central Bank of India. The actor had mortgaged the property to secure a loan for his production house, Shri Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited. Yadav’s production house, officially owned by his wife Radha Yadav, aimed to produce a film featuring himself and the late actor Om Puri. The movie also included local talent from Shahjahanpur. However, the venture seems to have hit a roadblock.

Rajpal Yadav’s Shahjahanpur property sealed over unpaid loan: Reports

Reportedly, the loan, initially taken from the Central Bank of India’s Mumbai branch, ballooned to a staggering Rs 11 crore due to unpaid installments. This mounting debt led to the bank's decision to seal the property on August 8. Interestingly, the process was carried out discreetly without involving local authorities.

With that being said, it is worth mentioning here that neither the bank nor the actor has issued an official statement on the matter.

This isn’t the first time the actor has faced legal issues related to this loan. In 2018, Rajpal Yadav served a three-month jail term for failing to repay the debt. Despite this setback, the actor exhibited a remarkable spirit. In a conversation with popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan last year, Yadav opened up about his prison experience.

He revealed conducting workshops for fellow inmates, inspiring them to find purpose and hope. The actor's ability to turn adversity into an opportunity to uplift others is truly commendable.

Coming to the professional front, Rajpal is currently awaiting the releases of his upcoming films including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.

