Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra’s most AMBITIOUS project Vvan EXCLUSIVELY shown at Prime Video’s It Starts Here event; Tamannaah Bhatia says, “A masala film which will leave you emotional”

After the memorable film Param Sundari (2025), Sidharth Malhotra will be back this year with Vvan. The teaser first look had created an intrigue and earlier today, the teaser of the film was shown exclusively to the viewers at the Prime Video’s It Starts Here event.

Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra’s most AMBITIOUS project Vvan EXCLUSIVELY shown at Prime Video’s It Starts Here event; Tamannaah Bhatia says, “A masala film which will leave you emotional”

The teaser introduces the world of Vvan and the character of Sidharth Malhotra who possesses a gift. The film is high on VFX and scale and is truly something to be experienced for the big screen. It is also the most ambitious project of Sidharth Malhotra by miles.

Producer Ekta Kapoor said, “Indian folklore has been a part of all of us. It's time we bring a state-of-the-art VFX heavy and large screen experience. Vvan going to be a whole new genre-breaker.”

Sidharth Malhotra said, “This is mine and Ekta's third project together and she has been the most passionate about Vvan. I have never had a producer who could narrate me a film from start to finish.”

He also raised laughs as he ended up revealing about Panchayat Season 5 before the official announcement, “I think they (Amazon Prime Video) are the first to have a fifth season on Amazon Prime Video for the first time with Panchayat. Oh okay, we won't announce it as yet!”

While talking about working with Tamannaah Bhatia, Ekta Kapoor joked, “Mere dil ki tamanna poori hui!” As for Tamannaah, she stated, "Working with Sid was a long, long dream and I am very happy that I had a chance to collaborate with him. He's a really fine actor.”

Tamannaah Bhatia continued, “I have grown up on commercial films. Vvan is in the same zone and also has a strong soul. It also has our Indian folklore at the forefront. Its a masala film which will leave you very emotional at the end. It was something that I have been missing when I went to the theatres.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Eshaan Roshan back Mess, a comedy set for Prime Video

More Pages: Vvan Box Office Collection

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