Prime Video has unveiled a new poster of its upcoming series Matka King, offering a closer look at the tone and setting of the period drama. Headlined by Vijay Varma, the series is set in 1960s Mumbai and explores the rise of an underground gambling network.

Prime Video unveils new poster of Matka King starring Vijay Varma

The newly released poster places Vijay Varma at the centre, holding a spread of playing cards close to his face. The visual creates a sense of intrigue and control, hinting at a character who operates within a calculated and high-risk environment. The muted colour palette and vintage styling reflect the era, while the cards suggest the central theme of gambling and strategy that drives the narrative.

Matka King tells the story of a cotton trader who seeks respect and legitimacy in society. In his quest, he introduces a new gambling game called ‘Matka’, which quickly gains popularity and reshapes a system that was once dominated by the elite. As the game spreads, it brings both opportunity and conflict, altering the social fabric of the time.

The series is created and directed by Nagraj Manjule, who has also co-written it with Abhay Koranne. It is produced by Roy Kapur Films along with Aatpat and SMR Productions. The producers include Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan and Ashwini Sidwani.

The ensemble cast features Vijay Varma alongside Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadavat and Gulshan Grover.

With its period setting and focus on ambition and power, Matka King adds to Prime Video’s growing slate of original series. The poster sets the stage for a story that combines character drama with the evolution of a high-stakes gambling culture.

Also Read: Sunny Deol and Vijay Varma likely to team up for high-intensity action drama

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