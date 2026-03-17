On March 17, 2026, Prime Video announced its upcoming Prime Original movie, Mess. This comedy marks the second collaboration between the streaming service and HRX Films (a division of FilmKraft Productions, following the announcement of the thriller series Storm. Produced by Hrithik Roshan and Eshaan Roshan under the banner of HRX Films along with Rajesh A Krishnan's Soda Films Lab, Mess is directed by Krishnan. The original screenplay for the film was written by American writer Paul Soter, and the adapted screenplay and dialogue were written by Kapil Sawant. Mess tells the story about a motley group of robbers, who, upon invading the family house of a man with OCD, slowly realise it’s not the family but them who need to survive this night-long standoff.

Hrithik Roshan, Eshaan Roshan back Mess, a comedy set for Prime Video

“A key marker of a good story is if it takes you by surprise and keeps you entertained throughout. With Mess, we have a story that not only does that but makes you laugh at every step,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India. “The movie has a refreshingly original premise and a unique set of delightful characters. Hrithik and Eshaan, through HRX Films, bring a strong creative instinct and a genuine passion for storytelling, and after Storm, we are delighted to deepen our partnership further with this film. Rajesh A Krishnan is brilliant in this genre, and Mess has all the makings of a film that we believe will be loved by audiences in India and across the world.”

"Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films," said producer Hrithik Roshan. "Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly. Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start. As production ramps up, Eshaan and I are beyond excited by the potential of this project. We believe this film will resonate with audiences who appreciate fresh, unconventional stories that push the boundaries of the genre."

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Speaking about this upcoming project, Krishnan, whose filmmaking credits include movies and series known for their comedic sensibilities, said, “Developing Mess alongside Kapil has been a truly rewarding experience – it has been great to collaborate with him once again. The world of this film is a thrilling amalgamation of comedy and chaos, and unusual enough to keep one on the edge of their seats. This film has been a creatively fulfilling and collaborative experience. Hrithik and Eshaan have brought their expertise and conviction to the film, and together, we have a dream cast to work with. As we move to production, I am grateful for all the support from HRX Films and Prime Video and convinced that the film has found the right home."

As the film gears up for production, more details will be unveiled soon.

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