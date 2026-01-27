The team of actor Varun Dhawan has issued a formal clarification addressing the viral Mumbai Metro video that made headlines around Republic Day, firmly stating that no fine, penalty, or legal action has been taken against the actor. The statement comes a day after Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) publicly cautioned the actor over his behaviour inside a metro train during promotions for Border 2.

In an official statement released by Varun Dhawan’s team, they clarified, “We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro. We wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun. The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding.” The team further emphasised that the actor holds the highest regard for civic rules as it read further, “Varun has the utmost respect for the city's rules and the Metro department’s efforts. We are happy to confirm that there are no pending issues, and we thank the media for sharing this accurate update”.

The clarification follows a video that surfaced on social media showing Varun Dhawan travelling in a Mumbai Metro train, where he was seen playfully hanging from grab handles and vertical poles meant for passenger support. The clip, reportedly shot during Border 2 promotions, quickly went viral, with many fans viewing it as a light-hearted celebrity moment.

However, MMMOCL took a serious stance and responded via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, issuing a strongly worded advisory. The post cautioned that such behaviour could be punishable under provisions of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, which covers nuisance and potential damage to public property. The advisory, while laced with humour, also warned of penalties or imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence.

The Metro authority’s post was later taken down, paving the way for Varun’s team to clear the air. While the incident reignited conversations online about celebrity responsibility in public spaces and the influence stars wield over younger audiences, the actor’s team has now confirmed that the matter stands resolved.

With the clarification in place, the focus shifts back to Varun Dhawan’s professional commitments, as the actor continues to engage with audiences while reiterating his respect for public rules and institutions.

