In a development that sent shockwaves across the Indian music industry, singer Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer be taking up new assignments as a playback vocalist. The celebrated singer shared the unexpected update through a heartfelt Instagram post on January 27, 2026, leaving fans and members of the film fraternity grappling with the possibility of a future without his voice in mainstream cinema.

In his message, Arijit wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” Despite its calm and grateful tone, the announcement came as a major surprise given Arijit’s unparalleled presence in Bollywood music over the past decade.

Soon after the post went live, social media was flooded with messages of disbelief, sorrow, and gratitude from fans who described Arijit as the emotional voice of a generation. Many credited his songs for becoming the soundtrack to their most personal moments, from heartbreak and healing to love and hope.

The industry response was equally emotional. Composer-singer Amaal Mallik, who has collaborated with Arijit on several popular tracks, shared a heartfelt message expressing both confusion and respect for the decision. He noted that film music would “never be the same” without Arijit Singh, while adding that he feels grateful to have been born in the singer’s era.

However, amid rising concern and speculation, Arijit has since offered further clarity. In a follow-up message shared via his locked X (formerly Twitter) account, the singer reassured fans that music remains central to his life. Reasserting his love for the art form, Arijit wrote, “God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music.”

From soulful romantic ballads to intense heartbreak anthems and spiritual compositions, Arijit Singh’s voice has become inseparable from contemporary Hindi cinema. While his decision signals a shift away from conventional playback singing, his clarification has offered relief to fans. Even as he charts a new, more personal musical path, Arijit Singh’s legacy in Indian film music remains firmly etched in history.

