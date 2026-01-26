Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has issued a public warning to actor Varun Dhawan after a video of him travelling in a Mumbai Metro train went viral on social media. The clip, shot during Border 2 promotions, shows the actor playing around inside one of the compartments, hanging from the vertical rod and grab handles meant for passenger support while the train is in motion.

The video quickly gained traction across platforms, with many users sharing it as a light-hearted celebrity moment. However, the authorities took a more serious view of the incident. Responding through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd issued a strongly worded advisory, cautioning against such behaviour inside metro premises.

“This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn - Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro… We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros but those grab handles are not for hanging. Acts like these are punishable under the sections relating to causing nuisance and/or damage to property given in the The Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002; attracting penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence. So folks, hang out, but don't hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing attention not only because it involved a popular Bollywood star, but also due to the clear legal warning attached to the act. The authorities highlighted that such behaviour could fall under provisions related to nuisance or damage to public property, making it a punishable offence under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

While the post appeared to have a playful element to it, it has definitely sparked conversations online about celebrity responsibility in public spaces and the influence such visuals can have on fans, especially younger audiences who may attempt to imitate similar actions.

So far, Varun Dhawan has not issued any response to the warning or the viral tweet. The actor was seen using the Mumbai Metro as part of promotional activities for Border 2, which has been drawing significant attention following its release.

The incident has also served as a broader public reminder from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd, urging commuters to follow safety norms and travel responsibly. By addressing the issue publicly, the authorities appear to be reinforcing that metro premises are public infrastructure spaces governed by strict safety and conduct regulations, irrespective of whether the passenger is a celebrity or an ordinary commuter.

