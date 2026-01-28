While almost every component of Border 2 is being widely praised, a section of critics and audiences has expressed dissatisfaction with the dim lighting in the film’s climactic battle sequences.

Border 2 director Anurag Singh clarifies lighting issues, says corrections are underway

Addressing the concern, director Anurag Singh explains, “The climax is not meant to be dark. It is set in the evening, but I think due to projection issues, it feels darker in some cinemas. In most theatres, it appears fine.”

Anurag confirms that corrective measures are already underway. “We have sent out a mail to all theatres explaining how to address this issue. Additionally, we are updating the print in theatres where the climax is appearing darker than intended.”

The director also spoke about the challenges of mounting the large-scale action set pieces. “Action is always tough to shoot. And action in a period war film is even more challenging. The trench warfare and tank sequences were particularly demanding. But like I said, I enjoy a good challenge.”

