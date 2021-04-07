Among the long list of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19, Nikita Dutta is the latest one. The actress known for her role as Suman in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kabir Singh, has also done a web series called Aafat. The actress was all set to fly her mother from Delhi to Mumbai for her film, Rocket Gang’s premiere which will also mark the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Martis.

Nikita has been under home quarantine after testing positive and her mother also fell sick. The actress says that acting teaches her to be patient and she has been asked to quarantine for 10 days and take the test again. The actress’ mother had to be rushed to the ICU due to some complication and she was to fly to Delhi to look after her but she got tested positive. Speaking about the film, she says they had been trying to shoot Rocket Gang since 2019 but Bosco was tested positive and then lead Aditya Seal was tested positive.

The actress hopes that the vaccine reaches everyone soon. Here’s wishing Nikita a speedy recovery!

