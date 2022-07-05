A man from New York, who allegedly stalked Taylor Swift at her Tribeca home and “across multiple states,” was arrested and is facing trespassing and stalking charges.

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker faces trespassing and stalking charges

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police say the suspect, who was arrested on July 1, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26. He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully” before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.

The report further states that the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift on June 12, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

In the past, Swift has faced previous issues with alleged stalked. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition.

