comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.07.2022 | 1:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker faces trespassing and stalking charges

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A man from New York, who allegedly stalked Taylor Swift at her Tribeca home and “across multiple states,” was arrested and is facing trespassing and stalking charges.

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker faces trespassing and stalking charges

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker faces trespassing and stalking charges

According to The Hollywood Reporter, police say the suspect, who was arrested on July 1, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood, on March 26. He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully” before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.

The report further states that the same man entered another residential building  linked to Swift on June 12, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

In the past, Swift has faced previous issues with alleged stalked. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition.

Also Read: Taylor Swift slams Blur’s Damon Albarn for claiming ‘she doesn’t write her own songs’; latter apologises

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan takes his team for one-week…

Darlings starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah,…

Ranveer Singh is not replacing Karan Johar…

Akshay Kumar speaks about joining politics:…

Khuda Haafiz 2 team including Vidyut Jammwal…

Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 sets new Nielsen…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification