Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered last weekend on COLORS amidst much fanfare. Hosted by action filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the first week of the show turned out to be an adventurous journey for all but it was also the bearer of bad news for the one contestant who was eliminated. Model and influencer Erika Packard, who made her television debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, had to bid adieu to the show in the first week itself.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard becomes the first contestant to be evicted from COLORS reality show

A source close to the show confirmed the development adding, “After competing with Nishant Bhat in her first task of the season, Erika, ended up with the much dreaded ‘Fear fanda’. To redeem herself she got another opportunity and performed a stunt with Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. Though tried her level best but alas she landed up in the elimination round. Her last stunt required the bottom three contestants i.e. Erika, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair to unchain themselves while being trapped in a glass box containing reptiles such as snakes and crocodiles, etc. Erika began the stunt with a zeal to win but struggled to set herself free. With a heavy heart she bid adieu to her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey!”

Erika, in her very short span on the show, shared a great rapport with her co-contestants. Speaking about the same, she said, “It makes me very sad to get evicted and end this incredible adventure so soon. I had a great experience doing the show. It was my first time in the world of Television, it was my first time doing everything, including doing stunts and travelling with such a big crew and competing with my fellow contestants. I thought it would be a bit difficult considering I am not from the industry but surprisingly we got along from the first day. Everyone was polite, nice and encouraging as they knew I am new. I am going to stay in touch with all my friends, especially my girlfriends I made on the show.”

Talking about her experience she added, “Being on a reality show like this was itself a fear for me which I am happy I have overcome. Talking about the stunts I would say I gave my best; I panicked a bit during the elimination stunt and hence couldn’t place the keys. It was just about who did a better job during the stunt. It has been a great learning curve for me, and I will always cherish the memories I have created here and treasure the lessons I've learnt for the rest of my life.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of Fear Factor and features celebrities who are forced to face their fears as they are put through different adventurous tasks. The contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are busy shooting for the show in the scenic locales of Cape Town, South Africa and putting their best foot forward to survive this journey.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty has a nickname for Mohit Malik; contestant reveals, “He calls me silent killer”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.