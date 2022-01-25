comscore

Taylor Swift slams Blur’s Damon Albarn for claiming ‘she doesn’t write her own songs’; latter apologises

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has called out Blur’s singer Damon Albarn for commenting on her songwriting skills and claiming that she doesn’t write her own music.

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Damon Albarn implied that modern artists are relying on “the sound and the attitude” of their music for popularity. When the writer Mikael Wood suggested that Taylor Swift doesn’t fit that narrative as she’s an “excellent songwriter,” Albarn disagreed saying, “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

“Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.” Damon Albarn added.

In response, Taylor Swift took to her Twitter account and slammed Damon for his comments criticizing her as an artist and wrote, “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW,” Taylor shared. “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

To support the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, her Folklore and Evermore collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, were quick to jump on Twitter to comment on how they’re the ones who have actually seen Taylor’s songwriting process firsthand, not Albarn.

Following the backlash, Damon later on apologized writing to Taylor on Twitter, “I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift urges judge to reconsider decision of sending 'Shake It Off' lawsuit to trial 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

