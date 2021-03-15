Bollywood Hungama

Tara Sutaria tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the industry opening up and resuming shoot like the pre-COVID days, the number of cases in COVID-19 in Maharashtra has crossed a whopping nine lakh. While the industry has been ensuring to keep all the precautionary measures in place during their shoot, there’s only a limit to where they can control it. With Ranbir Kapoor recently testing positive for COVID-19, the actor has placed himself in home quarantine and is in touch with the doctors for further assistance.

Tara Sutaria tests positive for COVID-19

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Siddhant Chaturvedi have also tested positive for COVID-19. While Tara Sutaria will be soon beginning the promotions of her upcoming film Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi was shooting for Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif. The actress has been under home quarantine and has been thoroughly following the protocols from the doctor. While Tara did not confirm the news herself, a source close to the actor confirmed the same.

Here’s wishing a speedy recovery to Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap looks intense, release date revealed

