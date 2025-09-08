The future of the popular Tanu Weds Manu franchise has hit a legal roadblock. Eros International Media Limited has asserted its complete ownership of the rights to the films, issuing a strong notice to filmmaker Aanand L. Rai after reports surfaced that he had begun work on the third installment.

Tanu Weds Manu 3 in trouble? Eros International blocks Aanand L. Rai from moving ahead with Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan starrer

According to the notice, Eros has declared itself the sole and exclusive owner of all negative rights, intellectual property rights, copyrights, adaptation rights, and exploitation rights of both Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The company has emphasized that these rights are theirs in perpetuity, across all territories worldwide, including India.

The legal communication further underlines that Eros is already in the process of producing another franchise instalment. It raises concerns over claims that auditions are being conducted by other parties for a supposed continuation of the franchise, which Eros categorically terms an infringement. The notice also warns that any entity attempting to deal in rights with parties other than Eros would be violating its legal ownership, and that the company reserves the right to take appropriate action against such unauthorized exploitation.

The development has left fans disheartened as the possibility of witnessing Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan reunite onscreen appears clouded. The chemistry of the two stars was one of the biggest highlights of the franchise. The first film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, told the unconventional love story of Tanu (Kangana Ranaut), a spirited young woman, and Manu (R. Madhavan), a simple, NRI doctor. The sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, took the story forward with a twist — introducing Ranaut in a double role as Tanu and Kusum, alongside actors Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, and Swara Bhasker, who all became integral parts of the film’s success.

With Eros claiming to be in active development of a new project under the Tanu Weds Manu banner, the tug-of-war raises questions about whether Aanand L. Rai will remain associated with the franchise or if the next chapter will take shape under a different production setup.

For now, the fate of Tanu Weds Manu 3 hangs in the balance, with audiences anxiously waiting to see if the legal clash will delay or derail one of Bollywood’s most eagerly awaited reunions.

