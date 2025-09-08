Readers would be aware that the film, which is about 1946 Direct Action Day, faces screening restrictions amid political pressure.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files, which premiered in theatres on September 5, 2025, has quickly become a point of contention in West Bengal, with several exhibitors reportedly refraining from screening the film due to political pressures. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now publicly opposed what they call an “undeclared ban” on the film across the state.

FWICE condemns undeclared ban on Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files in West Bengal theatres

FWICE has expressed concern over the reluctance of theatre owners in West Bengal to screen the film, calling it an infringement on both the constitutional right to freedom of expression and the creative liberty of filmmakers. In a statement, the organization urged the state government to take immediate action to ensure that the film is shown without obstruction or interference, emphasizing that such unofficial restrictions undermine the efforts and investments of filmmakers who bring important stories to audiences.

The federation highlighted that any direct or indirect pressure preventing the screening of a film strikes at the core of free expression in Indian cinema, setting a dangerous precedent for creative freedom. FWICE has appealed to authorities to ensure that theatres in West Bengal comply with standard exhibition practices and that The Bengal Files reaches audiences across the state as intended.

Despite the controversy, The Bengal Files continues to release nationwide and internationally, drawing attention for its portrayal of a critical period in Indian history. The film stars a talented ensemble cast and combines historical research with dramatic storytelling to revisit the events of 1946, aiming to spark dialogue and reflection among viewers.

As the debate over its screenings unfolds, FWICE’s stance reinforces ongoing concerns about political influence in cinema and the importance of protecting filmmakers’ rights to present their work freely.

The movie, produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, which also includes The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The narrative of The Bengal Files explores the events surrounding the Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, moving seamlessly between past and present to shed light on historical truths that have often remained contested.

Also Read: The Bengal Files sparks political firestorm: Vivek Agnihotri’s film released nationwide but blocked in West Bengal

More Pages: The Bengal Files Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.