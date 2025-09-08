Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut. Following last month’s teaser, the show has generated strong curiosity among fans. The seven-episode series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, features bold storytelling, striking dialogues, and larger-than-life moments, positioning it as one of the notable releases of the year.

Netflix Drops trailer for Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood

At its core, the series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with big dreams in the world of cinema. Alongside his loyal friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), sharp-witted manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his supportive family uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), and father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) Aasmaan navigates the challenges and glitz of the film industry.

Aasmaan soon learns that pursuing his dreams comes with its own challenges, especially when ambition and ego clash. He faces his biggest test yet opposite superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol) and his daughter, Bollywood newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba). With shrewd producer Freddy Sodawallah (Manish Chaudhari) and former actor Jaraj Saxena (Rajat Bedi), desperate for a comeback, the story unfolds as a witty and self-aware journey set against the vibrant world of Hindi cinema.

Bollywood fans are in for a treat with the trailer of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, hinting at a historic cameo featuring the three Khans together for the first time. The series also boasts appearances from stars like Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, and Disha Patani, adding excitement ahead of its Netflix premiere on September 18.

The music of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in collaboration with T-Series, amplifies the show’s celebratory energy. The album is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta. The first track, ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai,’ composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already struck a chord with fans as a youth anthem brimming with vibe and verve. Adding to the playlist, ‘Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri,’ composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev with vocals from Arijit Singh, has further fuelled the frenzy, with both songs raising anticipation for the series’ grand premiere.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* offers a playful and unfiltered look behind the scenes of the film industry. Full of energy, humor, and larger-than-life moments, the series premieres on Netflix on September 18.

