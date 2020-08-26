Tujhse Hai Raabta has recently witnessed a 5-year leap with Reem Shaikh’s character, Kalyani returning as an IAS officer after Sehban Azim’s character, Malhar, shot her. The show has quite the fan base and they absolutely adore Kalyani and Malhar’s on-screen camaraderie. Reem Shaikh was recently in discussion with the makers of the show regarding a few creative aspects of her role and there were reports of her quitting the show.

Now, in an official statement, Reem Shaikh has clarified that she will be continuing her part on the show as it holds a special place in her heart. She said, “"Further to a lot of speculation around my leaving Tujhse Hai Raabta, I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. The character of Kalyani is extremely close to my heart and there's a gripping narrative still waiting to unfold in the show's upcoming plot. Yes, I recently had a discussion with the show's makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus. I am very happy with the way my character is currently shaping up and can't wait for my fans' reactions to the new twists they're about to see".

Well, it’s surely a relief for all the KalMa and Tujhse Hai Raabta fans!

