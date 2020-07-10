Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running shows and is a favourite sitcom for most families. The makers of various shows have started shooting for the past two weeks after a break of over a hundred days. The stars are excited to be back and the producers are ensuring that the safety precautions are maintained at all cost. While most of the shows have already completed close to two weeks of resuming work, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has still not resumed.

Undoubtedly, it has one of the biggest active working casts. The makers are still trying to figure out a way to make sure that the cast and crew’s safety is not risked. They are still working their way around the schedule and since not everyone is on the same page, the actors have been suggesting different ideas that cannot be deemed safe. With restrictions in place, the producers are still trying to sort permissions and find a way that does not lead to any unfortunate incident.

The producer Asit Modi stated a few reasons to another portal and said that the first reason for the delay is the safety of all his cast and crew. Secondly, he said that comedy is a difficult genre and to add the happiness quotient in every episode is a little tricky. And finally, with the monsoon here, the regulations have gotten stricter so they have a lot of regulations to abide by.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan was accompanied by Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi for a cricket match

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.