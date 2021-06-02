Sussanne Khan recently received the second dose of her covid vaccination. On Tuesday, she was joined by her team from The Charcoal Project as well. She shared a video of her getting vaccinated on her Instagram handle and thanked her sister and brother-in-law for getting her entire team vaccinated.

Sharing a video of her taking her second dose of vaccination, Sussanne wrote, “Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people. I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)



Actor ArslanGoni, who is rumoured to be dating Sussanne dropped clapping emojis in the comment section of the post.

Sussanne also shared a group picture of The Charcoal Project team. “Team charcoal project… vaccinated (1 st jab.) #charcoalgladiators #loveyourself #enjoywhatyoudo #workprayslay. We all can survive with a little help from our angels,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)



ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunite to celebrate son Hrehaan’s 15th birthday

