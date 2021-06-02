Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.06.2021 | 3:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Sussanne Khan gets vaccinated for COVID-19 along with her team of 50; rumored boyfriend Arslan Goni comments

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sussanne Khan recently received the second dose of her covid vaccination. On Tuesday, she was joined by her team from The Charcoal Project as well. She shared a video of her getting vaccinated on her Instagram handle and thanked her sister and brother-in-law for getting her entire team vaccinated.

Sussanne Khan gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccination along with her team of 50; rumored boyfriend Arslan Goni comments

Sharing a video of her taking her second dose of vaccination, Sussanne wrote, “Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people. I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)


Actor ArslanGoni, who is rumoured to be dating Sussanne dropped clapping emojis in the comment section of the post.

Sussanne also shared a group picture of The Charcoal Project team. “Team charcoal project… vaccinated (1 st jab.) #charcoalgladiators #loveyourself #enjoywhatyoudo #workprayslay. We all can survive with a little help from our angels,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)


ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan reunite to celebrate son Hrehaan’s 15th birthday

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn buys a bungalow worth Rs. 60…

Amitabh Bachchan buys a duplex apartment…

BREAKING: Ayan Mukerji turns producer with…

Emraan Hashmi to play Pakistani ISI agent,…

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his Janak office…

Amitabh Bachchan takes second dose of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification