Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.07.2019 | 1:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu’s sarcastic jibe at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes Twitter furious

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu is currently on fire and how! She has been holding no reservations whatsoever while dealing with trolls on the internet or even giving her opinions.

Last week, she sassed Rangoli Chandel on Twitter, and this time around she has taken a jibe at none other than Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. A very disturbing news is doing rounds about a guy smashing his 19 year old girlfriend’s head for suspecting her of infidelity.

Taapsee retweeted this news with a statement, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.” She was taking a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s problematic statement about justifying hitting women under the pretext of love.


This caused trolls to get upset with her but she had a fitting reply for them. She said, “Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone edges out Taapsee Pannu to play Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film on Sahir Ludhianvi?

More Pages: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection , Kabir Singh Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office: Kabir Singh Day 25 in overseas

Super 30 Box Office Collections: The Hrithik…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections The…

Kabir Singh Box Office Collections: The…

Box Office: Kabir Singh Day 24 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification