Taapsee Pannu’s sarcastic jibe at Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga makes Twitter furious

Taapsee Pannu is currently on fire and how! She has been holding no reservations whatsoever while dealing with trolls on the internet or even giving her opinions.

Last week, she sassed Rangoli Chandel on Twitter, and this time around she has taken a jibe at none other than Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga Reddy. A very disturbing news is doing rounds about a guy smashing his 19 year old girlfriend’s head for suspecting her of infidelity.

Taapsee retweeted this news with a statement, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.” She was taking a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s problematic statement about justifying hitting women under the pretext of love.

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you ???????? https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019



This caused trolls to get upset with her but she had a fitting reply for them. She said, “Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you.”

