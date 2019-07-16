Hrithik Roshan and Anand Kumar rejoice as Super 30 turns tax free in Bihar

Opening to rave reviews, Hrithik Roshan has been winning hearts as Anand Kumar in Super 30. The actor is playing this role of a Bihar based professor for the first time and needless to say, his fans have loved his new avatar. As readers would be aware, the film talks about providing equal academic opportunities to the underprivileged and considering the work that Anand Kumar has done in his hometown, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Bihar Government has declared Super 30 as tax free.

Readers would be aware that Super 30 revolves around the concept of Super 30 batch where the said number of talented yet underprivileged students are provided with basic necessities and academic training for the IIT-JEE exams. Considering the importance of education that is often stressed in this country, the government decided that they will cancel the entertainment tax that will be charged along with the ticket price for Super 30. Thrilled by the news, Anand Kumar took to Twitter to share the happiness saying, “Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making ‘Super 30’ tax free. It will help more and more people see the film.”

Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making ‘Super 30’ tax free. It will help more and more people see the film@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/z9qmHUMdOW — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 15, 2019

Hrithik Roshan too took the platform when he came across this news saying, “This is amazing Anand Sir thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this.”

This is amazing Anand Sir ???? thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. ???????? https://t.co/MwKt0EFSUV pic.twitter.com/zyPAeStPnU — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019

Super 30 is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu amongst others in lead roles. The film hit the big screens, last week, on July 12.

