After vacationing in the Maldives earlier this month, Taapsee Pannu was gearing up to kick-start the shooting of sports drama Rashmi Rocket. The actress has already resumed the schedule of Haseen Dillruba post which she was supposed to head to Bhuj for her next. Amid the heavy rainfall, the schedule has now been postponed.

The schedule was supposed to commence in November. According to a daily, the film's producer Pranjal Khandhdiya revealed that recently it rained heavily in Bhuj and neighbouring areas. The salt pans are still covered with water, so they've decided not to go ahead with the original schedule.

Instead, they are using the same dates of November and will commence the Pune schedule shoot. Pranjal said that they have only swapped the dates and will shoot in Bhuj later. He said they can't skip the Bhuj schedule since the majority of portions are supposed to be filmed there.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - SPEED. She's an incredibly fast runner. The village fondly knows her as “Rocket”. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana who directed Karwaan.

Rashmi Rocket, produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, is set to release in 2021.

