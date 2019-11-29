Bollywood Hungama

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey finalized for T-Series & Aanand L Rai’s mystery production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for more projects. The actress has been reportedly roped in for Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar production. Vikrant Massey has been signed on as the lead actor opposite Taapsee. It is going to be a mystery drama.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey finalized for T-Series & Aanand L Rai’s mystery production

The makers wanted a fresh pair for the film to keep the mystery intact. Some portions will be shot in the North though they are yet to decide on the locations. They want to keep it authentic since the story is set in North. It will be directed by Vinil Matthews, who helmed Hasee Toh Phasee six years ago.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has many projects in the pipeline including Thappad, Rashmi Rocket, Anurag Kashyap’s horror film, a South venture among others. Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Ginni Weds Sunny and has Chhapaak release next year.

ALSO READ: IFFI 2019: Taapsee Pannu has the perfect response for a man who asked her to speak in Hindi

