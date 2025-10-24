On September 24, 2025, Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Param Sundari. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, the romantic comedy stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a heartwarming story of love, laughter, and cultural contrasts. Param Sundari is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala, Param Sundari follows Param, a lively Punjabi boy from Delhi, and Sundari, an independent woman from Kerala, who find themselves caught in an unexpected romance. What begins as a playful cultural clash soon blossoms into a tender journey filled with humour, emotion, and magic. As Param and Sundari learn to bridge their worlds, their story unfolds as a celebration of love that transcends boundaries. With its rich characters, heartfelt narrative, vivid cultural backdrop, and soul-stirring music, the romantic comedy captures the beauty and chaos of love in all its hues.

“At Prime Video, our focus has always been on bringing audiences stories that are high on entertainment, emotion, and heart,” said Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India. “Param Sundari perfectly embodies these values—it’s fun, warm, and deeply engaging. We’re excited to bring this feel-good entertainer to Prime members across the world, continuing our endeavour to deliver the very best of Indian storytelling to global audiences.”

“When we started working on Param Sundari, our aim was simple—to create a film that feels alive, heartfelt, and thoroughly entertaining,” said director Tushar Jalota. “It’s a story that celebrates love in its most joyful and unpredictable form, blending humor, emotion, and warmth in a way that feels real and uplifting. With its digital premiere on Prime Video, I’m excited for audiences everywhere to experience the charm and spirit that make Param Sundari so special.”

“Param Sundari felt like revisiting a timeless romance, but with a fresh, modern heartbeat. It is the kind of film that takes you back to the feeling of love that is honest, a little messy but full of heart,” said Sidharth Malhotra. “Playing Param reminded me why I like romantic stories in the first place; they make you smile, believe, and, somewhere, they remind you of your own journey. Now that it’s streaming on Prime Video, everyone can experience that warmth and love from wherever they are."

“Working on Param Sundari has been such a beautiful journey,” said Janhvi Kapoor. “It’s a story that celebrates emotion, culture, and human connection in the most heartfelt manner. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by its breathtaking beauty and warmth, made the entire experience truly special. I’m certain Param Sundari will connect with audiences everywhere.”Prime Video Announces the Exclusive Global Streaming Premiere of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films’ Love Story Param Sundari

