Taapsee Pannu backs Ali Zafar for supporting his country and says there’s nothing wrong with that

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In the wake of recent events, all the artistes from Pakistan have been banned in India and vice versa. The artistes are being mercilessly trolled for voicing their opinions and Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar, is one of them. Being a Pakistani, Ali Zafar was obviously supporting the PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan. He took to Twitter to appreciate his speech and tweeted, “What a speech!” While he was just being a dutiful citizen of his country, the netizens trolled him and called him out for supporting Pakistan.

Taapsee Pannu who is now gearing up for her upcoming film Badla, came out in support of Ali Zafar. When enquired about her views on him being trolled, she aptly said that he shouldn’t be expected to support India. Being a Pakistani, if he is supporting his country, what’s wrong with that? Taapsee also spoke about the ban on the artistes and said that it is not like he is not getting work there, he is and will work in Pakistan. He would’ve been trolled had he not supported his country just like she got trolled by Pakistanis for supporting India.

We are in total agreement with Taapsee. The artistes get trolled no matter what they do so it is better that they support their respective countries. As Taapsee said, it is stupid to expect him to support a country he is not a part of. On the work front, Taapsee’s film Badla will hit the screens on 8th March.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reveals about the readiness about her character in Badla

