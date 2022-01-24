T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio announced its foray into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in association with HEFTY Entertainment a division of Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia, with 90 Million+ monthly active users (MAUs) across music, gaming & video joins hands with T-Series which has the world’s largest subscriber base on YouTube with a total subscriber base of over 395 Million users with an equally large community of 75 Million followers on social media across Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

This industry-first foray for the global digital entertainment industry will witness the two leaders raise the bar of entertainment creation and consumption via Hefty Entertainment - A Web 3.0 initiative by Hungama. This has been done in partnership with Polygon - the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

This strategic partnership between the two companies is built on a long standing 20-year association between T-Series and Hungama. Joining forces to create the next big digital revolution, T-Series and Hungama shall leverage their extensive global distribution network and an enviable library spanning two lakh songs and 65,000 music videos and 150+ films across Indian languages.

Hefty Metaverse will be built with the vision of fostering an ecosystem that helps to collaborate, interact and engage with flourishing web 3.0 communities that transitions consumers into the metaverse. This will see Hungama create NFTs, rare collectibles and ‘money can’t buy experiences’ and unlocking special moments from T-Series’ vast catalogue of new and existing content.

Sharing his thoughts about the association, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director - T-Series commented, “We’re delighted to extend our alliance with Hungama, spanning two decades, and enable our community with access to the Metaverse. Having set the ball rolling, we look forward to expanding and enhancing the value of our content that leads to a further and rapid expansion of the global digital entertainment industry. Offering a future full of potential, interactivity and collaboration for our communities around the globe.”

Speaking about the tie-up, Neeraj Roy, Founder – Hungama, shared, “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with T-Series and establish ourselves as first-movers into the Metaverse of entertainment. We look forward to redefining content consumption with this Web 3.0 initiative as we find new ways to collaborate and engage with fans. Our partnership with T-Series has strengthened with time and it is most commendable what Bhushan Kumar and his amazing team have built in the last few decades. We’re very excited to hold hands with them to enter the metaverse and we promise to give billions of fans of Bollywood globally an experience that will see value accrue to them on our platform.”

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Neeraj Kalyan, President T-Series, said “T-Series has demonstrated its leadership position on the back of innovation and adoption of new technology advancements as we have continued to drive distribution across ever evolving digital landscape. T-Series and Hungama’s partnership is built on mutual trust and we will continue to consolidate into more meaningful avenues, akin to our foray in the NFT space.”

Speaking about the partnership Siddhartha Roy, CEO- Hungama said “Hungama is looking forward to offer immersive experiences in the Web 3.0 metaverse to its large communities nurtured over time, across 40+ Countries, with over 150+ global distribution partnerships.”

Having carved out a legacy delivering iconic/legendary musical hits over the last 3 decades such as Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Ready, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Satyamev Jayate, Tanhaji, Haseen Dilruba, Atrangi Re, Ludo, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kabir Singh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pushpa (Hindi), amongst others, T-Series’ slate for 2022 will up the ante with respect to engagement and popularity. Additionally, after a successful last decade, working on a diverse genre of films that have received box office success and critical acclaim, T Series shall once again captivate the world with a wide range of movies in 2022 and beyond. Some of their forthcoming releases include Adipurush, Radhey Shyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ek Villain Returns, Jhund, Action Hero, Hit, Anek, Animal, Thank God, Shehzada, Jalsa, Lady Killer, 100%, Bull, to name a few.

The partnership aligns with Hungama's aim to explore and develop innovative ways to entertain and engage audiences across the world. Together with T-Series, the two shall redefine how content is created and owned as they remain a force to be reckon with in the global music, gaming & film industry.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you the soulful track ‘O Aasmanwale’ starring Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.