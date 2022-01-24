comscore

Last Updated 24.01.2022 | 10:30 AM IST

SCOOP: Post motherhood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas may opt out of Jee Le Zaraa; gives option of signing some other actress in her place

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The news of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas becoming proud parents has brought joy to all her fans in India. The ones who are worried are the makers of Priyanka’s next proposed project Jee Le Zaraa. It is being whispered that Priyanka has given the producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani the option of signing some other actress in her place.

SCOOP: Post motherhood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas may opt out of Jee Le Zaraa; gives option of signing some other actress in her place

For the record Priyanka was to join Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa for a road-trip /holiday film a la Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaraa. “But now with her motherhood Priyanka wants to devote her time end energy to the baby, at least for now,” a source informs.

The producers of Jee Le Zaraa have the option of replacing Priyanka with another actress, an option that the producers are apparently exploring.

Also Read: Makers of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa approach Vicky Kaushal to feature opposite Katrina Kaif

More Pages: Jee Le Zaraa Box Office Collection

