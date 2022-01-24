The news of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas becoming proud parents has brought joy to all her fans in India. The ones who are worried are the makers of Priyanka’s next proposed project Jee Le Zaraa. It is being whispered that Priyanka has given the producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani the option of signing some other actress in her place.

For the record Priyanka was to join Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa for a road-trip /holiday film a la Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaraa. “But now with her motherhood Priyanka wants to devote her time end energy to the baby, at least for now,” a source informs.

The producers of Jee Le Zaraa have the option of replacing Priyanka with another actress, an option that the producers are apparently exploring.

