T-Series & Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur to release on April 24, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Basu’s next has intrigued everyone with an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The much-awaited film now has a very interesting title, Ludo which is set to hit the silver screen on 24th April 2020. The first glimpse of the film has been revealed.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in Association With Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar. Directed by Anurag Basu the film is set to release on 24th April 2020.

ALSO READ: Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s sequel to be titled Ludo?

More Pages: Ludo Box Office Collection

