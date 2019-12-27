Anurag Basu’s next has intrigued everyone with an eclectic ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The much-awaited film now has a very interesting title, Ludo which is set to hit the silver screen on 24th April 2020. The first glimpse of the film has been revealed.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in Association With Anurag Basu Productions, Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu & Krishan Kumar. Directed by Anurag Basu the film is set to release on 24th April 2020.

