Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.12.2019 | 11:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

SCOOP! John Abraham to star in Rohit Dhawan directed remake of VEDALAM, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Varun Dhawan would soon be seen in brother Rohit Dhawan’s next venture. However, responding to the rumours, Varun clarified that he is not part of Rohit’s next. Now we hear that the Satyameva Jayate actor John Abraham has been roped in for Rohit’s next. If that wasn’t all, our source also sheds some light on the venture claiming that it will be a remake of the Ajit starrer Vedalam, and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

SCOOP! John Abraham to star in Rohit Dhawan directed remake of VEDALAM, to be produced by Bhushan Kumar

Detailing the same, our source says, “Rohit Dhawan’s next is a remake of the south film Vedalam that released in 2015. Being an action film that featured Ajit, Rohit was pretty clear that he too would need an A-list action star for its Bollywood remake. Now John Abraham, who has already proved that he is perfect for an action entertainer, was an obvious choice for it.” Further talking about the project, our source continues, “Though there still is time before the venture goes on floors, the Vedalam remake is currently being backed by Bhushan Kumar, and will be produced under his banner T-Series. In the past, Bhushan and John have collaborated on multiple projects, and with T-Series coming on board, John’s part as the lead in this actioner was further reinforced.”

As for the film, the Hindi remake of Vedalam is yet to be titled. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is expected to go on floors mid-2020.

Also Read: John Abraham to play a cameo role in Arjun Kapoor – Rakul Preet starrer untitled film!

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu reveals that she was advised…

Aamir Khan jets off to Panchgani to…

Ajay Devgn reveals the truth behind his…

Salman Khan prioritizes security of people…

Christmas 2019: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti…

Prabhas replaces Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification