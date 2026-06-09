Netflix has officially announced the premiere date of its upcoming reality show Lock Upp, ending days of speculation surrounding the project. The show, created in partnership with Balaji Telefilms, will begin streaming on June 27. The announcement follows a promotional campaign that generated considerable attention across social media platforms and several cities. In recent days, reports of masked individuals dressed as "qaidis" appearing in public spaces led to widespread discussion online, with viewers attempting to decode the campaign's connection to the upcoming show.

Lock Upp to stream on Netflix from June 27, 2026

Adding to the curiosity was a large outdoor installation that appeared to depict inmates behind prison bars. The display attracted public attention and quickly became a talking point on social media, with many questioning the purpose behind the unusual campaign.

With the official announcement now made, Netflix has confirmed that Lock Upp will feature a group of well-known personalities living together under one roof as part of the reality format. Sharing the update, the streaming platform stated, "Lock Upp streams exclusively on Netflix from June 27."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The reality series marks a collaboration between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms, headed by producer Ektaa Kapoor. While specific details about the contestants and format remain under wraps, the makers have indicated that the show will bring together several widely discussed public figures.

The promotional strategy appears to have successfully built anticipation ahead of the premiere, with online discussions and fan theories continuing in the lead-up to the announcement.

As the launch date approaches, viewers are expected to learn more about the contestants and the format that will shape the upcoming season. For now, the focus remains on the show's June 27 debut, when audiences will finally get a closer look at what the makers have planned.

Also Read: Lock Upp on Netflix: Balaji Telefilms brings its reality hit to the streaming giant

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.