Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19. Her bungalow was sealed earlier this week after her in-house was diagnosed with Coronavirus. She has informed that she will be in quarantine till April 29, 2020.

"You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious ????????????," she wrote on Twitter.

"Will be quarantined until 29th April 2020 even though I tested negative. Be safe. Be home, This too shall pass ????," Farah further wrote on Thursday.

Farah Khan Ali further said that may god protect everyone amid this crisis. "God is great ???? May the ones who have this virus heal soon and recover. May the ones who go to work everyday trying to save the ones who have the virus be protected. May GOD HEAL OUR PLANET. ????????????," she wrote in another tweet.

You know what was the best feeling more than testing negative for Covid? It was the relieved faces of my children and in-house staff who live with me since more than 10 years. That was priceless . Happiness is contagious ???????????? — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020