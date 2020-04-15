Bollywood Hungama

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s in-house staff tests positive for Coronavirus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Coronavirus cases in India have been increasing rapidly in the past few days, with Mumbai being the worst-hit city. On Tuesday, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali's in-house staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter to share the news and also said that they moved him to the facility and the rest of them in the house have quarantined themselves. She also revealed that the rest of the members of the house were also tested for the virus “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she tweeted.


In another tweet, Farah Khan appreciated the BMC for their prompt action in moving her staff to a facility. "Have to say the @mybmc &their docs in Mumbai is amazing with dealing with Covid patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go," she wrote.

