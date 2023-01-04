Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in providing exclusive and accurate information about Pathaan. We were among the first ones to reveal that Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Siddharth Anand and Yash Raj Films (YRF) for an action entertainer. Last month, we broke the news that the song ‘Besharam Rang’ will be unveiled on December 12. In the last week of December, we also reported that the advance booking of Pathaan commenced on a rocking note. And now, we bring to you the much-awaited update on when the trailer of Pathaan will be released.

BREAKING: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to be FINALLY launched on January 10

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The wait is about to get over. Pathaan’s theatrical trailer will finally be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The trailer is under 3 minutes and will focus on the action and will also give a little idea about the plot of the film. Shah Rukh Khan obviously gets prominence in the trailer. But Deepika Padukone and John Abraham too have been given their due.”

The source continued, “YRF unveiled the two songs of the film – ‘Besharam Rang’ and ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ – in December, before unveiling the trailer. The strategy worked as the songs became a chartbuster and ‘Besharam Rang’ especially is a rage. It was the top song in the holiday season as well. Now, the trailer will help in further enhancing the buzz for the film. The decision to release the promo just two weeks before will pay off.”

Pathaan releases worldwide on January 25, 2023, and is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Hence, Salman Khan aka Tiger is also a part of it. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in Tiger 3, which releases on Diwali 2023, in which he’ll play the character of Pathaan. The other character who is a part of the spy universe is Kabir from War (2019). At a recent promotional shoot, Shah Rukh Khan talked about this aspect and said, “The only thing missing is Hrithik. Hopefully, we’ll try to get him on board because that’ll make our film wonderful.”

