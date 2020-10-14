The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb arrived online last week. The horror-comedy sees Akshay’s character is possessed by the spirit of a transgender person who is out to seek revenge. It seemed like the makers had disabled the like and dislike buttons on the trailer. Now, irate netizens have confused the name Laxmmi Bomb with Tikli And Laxmi Bomb starring Suchitra Pillai and directed by Aditya Kripalani and given low ratings to the latter.

As per reports, a section of late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans demanded a boycott for Kumar’s film after he posted a video defending the Bollywood industry amid the backlash it has received in the past few months. According to a daily, as Aditya Kripalani’s 2017 film is getting low ratings, the filmmaker has decided to meet the producers’ association to address the issue.

Tikli and Laxmi Bomb is a story of two female sex workers who kick men out of the system and form a cooperative that runs the business, for women and by women.

