Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.07.2020 | 1:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu gifts a smartphone to a carwasher’s daughter to help her prepare for NEET exam

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Taapsee Pannu has proved herself as one of the versatile actresses and her film choices have earned her a fan following that looks up to her.

Taapsee Pannu gifts a smartphone to a carwasher’s daughter to help her prepare for NEET exam

Recently, the actress was left emotional when she read an article about a girl from Karnataka, determined to become a doctor, was facing roadblocks to prepare for exams without a smartphone since most of the training and education has turned online due to the pandemic. The father had sought help to get a smartphone to assist in the education. Taapsee instantly got in touch with the family and dispatched a phone right away.

Talking to a news portal, the young student was quoted saying, “Today, I got the phone from Taapsee ma'am. It's an iPhone which I can't believe. I could not even have imagined this! I will work hard and try to clear NEET (Medical entrance exam). Let your blessings be with me."

On the work front, earlier this year the actress gave a smashing hit with Thappad and already has five films in the pipeline.

ALSO READ:  “She has the right to have an opinion and so do I. Just because my opinion doesn’t match hers doesn’t make me inferior” – Taapsee Pannu 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Here’s when Hina Khan will begin shooting…

Guinness World Records awards Shakuntala…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Enforcement…

IMPPA writes to FWICE after no response from…

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic blessed…

Aashutosh Bhakre, husband of Marathi actress…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification