Actress Taapsee Pannu has proved herself as one of the versatile actresses and her film choices have earned her a fan following that looks up to her.

Recently, the actress was left emotional when she read an article about a girl from Karnataka, determined to become a doctor, was facing roadblocks to prepare for exams without a smartphone since most of the training and education has turned online due to the pandemic. The father had sought help to get a smartphone to assist in the education. Taapsee instantly got in touch with the family and dispatched a phone right away.

Talking to a news portal, the young student was quoted saying, “Today, I got the phone from Taapsee ma'am. It's an iPhone which I can't believe. I could not even have imagined this! I will work hard and try to clear NEET (Medical entrance exam). Let your blessings be with me."

On the work front, earlier this year the actress gave a smashing hit with Thappad and already has five films in the pipeline.

