Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is taking a new turn. The Dil Bechara actor passed away more than a month ago. He died by suicide on June 14 and was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. For over a month, Mumbai Police is investigating his death. Now, Bihar Police has also started their independent investigation after an FIR for abetment to suicide was filed against Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family by Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

A four-member team of police left from Patna on July 28 to question Rhea Chakraborty and her family. On July 30, three banks were visited by the cops where Sushant had his bank accounts. They even recorded a statement of the bank manager. Even his cook and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s statements were recorded on Thursday. This was to corroborate the claims made by KK Singh and Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh that around Rs 15 crores was transferred from Sushant’s accounts over the past year to different accounts.

Earlier this week, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment to suicide. Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, revealed that an FIR was lodged at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family members Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty, and others. It was filed under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 40 people including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty, among others in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

