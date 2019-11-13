After the execrable Drive, another film of Sushant Singh Rajput is apparently being denied a theatrical release. The film titled Dil Bechara is the official remake of the Hollywood 2014 tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars about two young terminally ill people who fall in love.

Apparently, the Hindi remake was found to be ‘too depressing’ for mass consumption and may go straight to the OTT platform. This would be a big blow for Sushant Singh Rajput who had to deal with the disastrous OTT premiere of his feature film Drive. He is said to have given a moving performance in the treacly drama Dil Bechara.

Sushant stars opposite newcomer Sanjana Sanghi for whose career a digital debut may prove disastrous. A source close to the development says, “After Drive, producer Fox may offload Dil Bechara on an OTT platform. It would be a double blow for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several careers are at stake. Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut. The OTT platform would be doom for all concerned.”

Fingers crossed.

